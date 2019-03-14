This old-school system transforms your motorcycle into a trike

We kind of wish it was still around

Mar 14th 2019 at 12:20PM
Transcript: Trike your motorbike. The Retract-A-Trike system helps keep your bike upright at slower speeds. It's activated with the flip of a switch located on the handlebar. Retract-A-Trike is only operational at speeds below 18 mph. The system provides warning signals if the switch was toggled on accident. Weighing in at 85 lbs it doesn't modify the frame of the bike. The extension only works with Honda GL 1500 & 1800 models. Unfortunately, the Retract-A-Trike system is no longer available for purchase. Here's hoping we'll get an updated version someday.
