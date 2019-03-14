This 570-piece wooden puzzle becomes a wind-up mechanical Jeep

This mechanical Jeep model is a 570 piece wood puzzle. It features moving engine parts and a special key that winds the Jeep allowing it to drive 6.5 feet. No glue is required for assembly.
Get yours HERE on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
