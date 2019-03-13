Check out this record-breaking six-legged spider robot

You can thank Star Wars for the existence of this bot

Mar 13th 2019 at 6:29PM
Transcript: Star Wars inspired this walking robot. Mantis is a rideable hexapod robot from British engineer Matt Denton. You can control Mantis remotely using WiFi or ride inside of it to operate. The six-legged robot is powered by a turbo diesel engine. Mantis has a top speed of 0.6 mph it stands 9 feet 2 inches tall and 16 feet 4 inches wide. Mantis weighs in at 4,188 lbs. Matt Denton's robot earned him a Guinness World Record. Mantis is officially the largest rideable hexapod robot. Denton's love for animatronics began when he first saw the AT-AT robot from Star Wars. His passion and hard work have led him to work on popular film franchises like Harry Potter and Star Wars.
