Flynano is part electric aircraft, part jet ski

Transcript: Part electric aircraft, part jet ski. Flynano is an electric seaplane designed for the adventure seeker. It can lift off from a lake to the skies to give you an amazing aerial view. A joystick and pedals are used to control the vehicle. The 1,700 kWh electric brushless motor can provide speeds of up to 75 mph in the sky. On a full charge, the battery provides 10 to 15 minutes of flight time. Fly Nano Ltd. claims that Flynano can reach heights of 16,000 feet. The single-seater aircraft weighs 154 lbs and can carry up to 220 lbs. Flynano starts at $96,000.
