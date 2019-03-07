Engler F.F. Superquad is an open-air super quad that goes 217 mph

Whenever we hear of anything automotive coming out of Slovakia, it's normally something extreme. For example: Supercars, flying cars and even flying cars that aren't meant to fly are all Slovak specialties. Add another to the list, because the Engler F.F. Superquad might be the nuttiest thing that's planned for actual production to come out of the Geneva Motor Show. And that's saying something.
Engler company founder Victor Engler is the one responsible for the madness we're going to tell you about next. Powering the 1,873 pound vehicle is a 5.2-liter twin-supercharged V10, rated at 850 horsepower. Engler did not specify where the engine came from, but we can assume it's pulled directly from the Lamborghini Huracan or Audi R8, then fitted with the two superchargers to make the extra power. Nobody else makes a V10 in that exact size except for the folks in Sant'Agata Bolognese.
With a ridiculous power to weight ratio (1:1 by the measurement of 850 horsepower and 850 kilograms) it's clearly going to be ridiculously quick. Engler quotes 0-62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph. Keep in mind that the "car" does not have a windshield, and you ride it on a seat similar to that of an ATV. Steering is done via handlebars, which is sure to feel strange since you won't be able to lean this big car into corners. If that all sounds a tad bit terrifying to you, you're not alone. This quad/supercar hybrid is clearly not a machine to be trifled with.
Engler says it has engineered and developed its own aluminum chassis and carbon fiber body, which it plans to manufacture in-house. We're not sure what to make of the strange body, but it sure is ... unique. The suspension and steering system is also bespoke. Carbon ceramic brakes are used to yank everything to a stop. It'll probably be earth shatteringly loud, too, as Engler designed its own titanium exhaust system to help the big V10 breathe easier.
There is no price and no on-sale date, but expect an extravagant sticker to be placed on this one. Good work on Slovakia for coming through with another ludicrous creation — Geneva sure is the right place to show it off.
