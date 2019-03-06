Nissan introduces Rocky Ridge packages for Frontier, Titan and Armada

Nissan is teaming with upfitter Rocky Ridge Trucks to offer customized appearance packages and lift kits for the Titan, Titan XD and Frontier pickups, as well as the full-size Armada SUV.
The packages all start with suspension lift kits — 6 inches for the Titan XD and Titan, 2.5 inches for the Frontier and 3 inches for the Armada. They also include custom wheels and all-terrain performance tires. All are now available through participating Nissan dealerships, with financing offered through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. Rocky Ridge also matches all Nissan factory warranties, including the Titan's bumper-to-bumper five-year/100,000-mile warranty.
The Titan and Titan XD full-size trucks receive the largest array of package choices. Both trucks are offered with the K2, Altitude and Stealth packages, while the Titan is also offered in the murdered-out X-Package, which adds black everything and loads of performance parts. The Frontier and Armada, meanwhile, are limited to the Z3 package, which adds features like 17- and 20-inch off-road wheels, respectively, all-terrain tires, LED fog lights, black ceramic-coated exhaust tips and Rocky Ridge caliper covers, tailgate emblems and windshield banners. Other options include custom-fade exterior paint, matte carbon-fiber interiors and premium bumpers.
Nissan is hoping to capitalize on SEMA market research data that suggests 39 percent of U.S. truck owners accessorize or customize their trucks in some way, while nearly half of truck buyers consider themselves enthusiasts. The company made the announcement at the 2019 Work Truck Show, which started Wednesday in Indianapolis.
