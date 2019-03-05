McLaren is building an all-new grand tourer

McLaren willl introduce a new mid-engine grand tourer in the coming months that will offer a dose of practicality and luxury while borrowing some of the quickness of the recently revealed 1,000-plus-horsepower Speedtail hypercar.
CEO Mike Flewitt made the announcement at the Geneva Motor Show. The as-yet-unnamed model, shown camouflaged in an image, will be a new entrant to the company's lineup, not a replacement, existing outside the existing Sports, Super and Ultimate Series ranges. It'll reportedly have a twin-turbo V8 similar to the 720S and a carbon fiber monocoque. It's also the fourth car to be revealed under the Track25 Business Plan, which promises 18 new models and variants by 2025 and has the goal of making the brand's entire lineup hybrid by then.
"It will be a car that combines competition levels of performance with continent-crossing capability, wrapped in a beautiful lightweight body," Flewitt said. "It's a car that has been designed for distance and is one that will also provide the comfort and space expected of a grand tourer, but with a level of agility never experienced before in this segment. In addition, it will be the lightest of grand tourers and by also having the best power-to-weight ratio, I promise it will be one of the quickest.
"In addition, it will be the only grand tourer to share its DNA with the 250-mph McLaren Speedtail."
Currently, McLaren offers the 570GT as its entry-level car in the Sports Series. It's powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 562 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with a 3.3-second 0-60 mph launch. The Speedtail, meanwhile, uses a hybrid powertrain that will carry it from 0 to 186 mph (300 kph) in 12.8 seconds, which is faster than the McLaren P1. So the new GT will surely fall somewhere in between those extremes and will likely be electrified. We'll share more details as they trickle out.
