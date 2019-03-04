This smart lock has a warning siren and a GPS tracker

Transcript: Auto-unlocking bike lock. The new Linka smart lock is an innovative security system for your bicycle with added strength thanks to internal steel reinforcement. Linka connects to your phone via the Linka app for remote access. There's no need for a key; Linka unlocks automatically. Ward off thieves with built-in tampering sensors that trigger a screeching 100 db siren. It also sends tamper alerts to your phone when in range. You can even track the location of your bike with Linka's built-in GPS. The Linka smart lock can be charged in less than 2 hours.
Linka Smart Lock
Click here to purchase on Amazon
Linka Smart Lock
Click here to purchase on Amazon