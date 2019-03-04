Tesla records three times as many OSHA violations as 10 other factories combined

Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, employs more workers than any other American auto production plant. The company produced more than 250,000 vehicles in 2018, ramping up production on all models, including the all-important Model 3. Production hasn't always gone smoothly, but issues as of late have centered more on deliveries and logistics rather than actual issues on the production line. Still, Forbes reports that from 2014 to 2018 the automaker had three times as many OSHA violations as 10 other U.S. auto plants combined.
A larger workforce of course means there are more chances for injuries. Over a five-year period, 10 individual plants run by BMW, Nissan, Toyota, Ford, Honda, GM, Hyundai, Subaru, Kia and Mercedes-Benz employing 57,845 workers and total capacity of 4,329,500 vehicles racked up 18 violations and $89,539 in fines. Tesla, meanwhile, had 54 violations and $236,730 in fines. Tesla employs about 15,000 workers in Fremont and has a total capacity of about 500,000 vehicles.
The report says that violations range from failing to report incidents in a timely manner to an incident where a rear hatch failed, falling on a worker and breaking his pelvis. The tent that was erected last year to help speed up Model 3 production led to six violations and $29,365 in fines. The number of serious injuries — those that require workers to take time off to recover — has dropped, but Tesla still had 18 total violations last year, the most in the company's history.
In 2017, Tesla's number of recordable incidents, a different metric than OSHA violations, was lower by about half than the average number of incidents at the same factory when it was run by Toyota and GM.
It's still not a good look for a company that's had several issues with labor in the past, but we expect things to improve in the future.
