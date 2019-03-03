Transcript: Is the brush hero the best wheel brush ever? It's powered by water pressure and connects to any standard garden hose. Powered by water, it provides the device with a steady torque and a powerful scrub. Brush hero is designed for maximum scrub and minimum splash. It can also be used on bikes, motorcycles, patio furniture, etc. The brush hero mini set provides 2 interchangeable brush heads, and the 'Grimefighter'. The starter set costs $39.99 on Amazon.
Purchase here on Amazon - $39.99
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
