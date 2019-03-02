London Electric Cars will turn your gas guzzler into an EV

Transcript: Gas guzzlers become electric vehicles. London Electric Cars will turn any car into an electric car. Including this beautiful 1953 Morris Minor Series 2. They salvage parts from the Nissan Leaf and use them to replace the combustion engine components from old cars. The goal is to make more people want to drive electric cars. Some conversions include classic minis, the Land Rover Series 2, and Citroen H van. Conversions start at $15,687 for a basic DC motor. London Electric Cars is developing conversion kits for local garages and home mechanics. They're taking orders on Indiegogo now.
