GM invests in wind energy for Michigan operations

General Motors has been working to green up its operations for years now, and has been doing so with the help of renewable energy. The company has been investing in solar for well over a decade, and has recently been sourcing wind power in both the U.S. and Mexico. Currently, GM sources at least 20 percent of its global energy needs from renewables, with a target of 100 percent by 2050. This week, GM took another step toward that goal through a deal with DTE Energy to source 300,000 MWh of wind energy in Michigan.
That amount of energy is enough to completely power GM's Warren Technical Center, as well as all of its operations at the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit. GM likens the amount of energy it'll be getting through this wind deal as enough to power almost 30,000 U.S. households per year. GM also says it has so far signed on to source 1.71 terawatt hours of clean energy in North America.
"Our 100 percent renewable energy commitment, along with our pursuit of electrified vehicles and responsible manufacturing, is part of GM's approach to strengthening its business, improving communities and addressing climate change," said Rob Threlkeld, GM's global manager of sustainable energy.
DTE plans to continue to bring more renewable sources online, investing $2 billion in wind and solar power by 2024. In 2017, renewable energy accounted for just 8 percent of Michigan's electricity generation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Coal-fired power plants provided 37 percent.
