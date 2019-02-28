Watch autonomous FedEx SameDay Bot deliver pizza to Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show'

We've seeing more and more innovation in the field of product delivery, particularly when it comes to automation. In particular, autonomous delivery robots show promise, especially when it comes to increasing efficiency and reducing the number of miles driven by delivery drivers. We're fascinated by the likes of Workhorse's HorseFly drone and Amazon's Scout robot. FedEx is the latest to unveil an autonomous delivery robot, called the SameDay Bot, which made its global debut on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon (starting at 4:49 in the video above, but the mini drones at the beginning of the clip are pretty cool to watch).
"This is the future right here. This is unbelievable," Fallon said as the SameDay bot made its way onto the stage and across simulated rough terrain and stairs. The robot stopped and opened the doors to its payload. It delivered to the host a hot pizza and a package containing a gift card.
FedEx is developing the SameDay Bot in partnership with DEKA Development & Research, and working with retail partners AutoZone, Lowe's, Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens and Walmart. The SameDay bot uses artificial intelligence, lidar and multiple cameras to map the best route and get packages where they need to go safely. FedEx says it can follow road safety rules and traverse across unpaved surfaces, curbs and stairs. It also has a digital screen to help it communicate with customers and passersby.
SameDay bot will begin testing in select markets this summer.
