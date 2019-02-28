911 calls from Wisconsin 131-car pileup show how dangerous winter driving gets

The accident occurred on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County, Wisconsin, roughly in between Green Bay and Milwaukee on the east side of the state. The crash occurred during a snowstorm, which caused reported near whiteout conditions. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released this video showing how quickly the storm was moving:
Police say they received more than 700 911 calls from the scene of the accident and that at least 70 people were hospitalized from injuries during the crash. Some of the 911 calls were released to the public.
Watch for the change in visibility. pic.twitter.com/bKeJEPcRd9— Winnebago County SO (@WCSO_Wisconsin) February 27, 2019
"It's like the snow blowing right across the highway and everybody is like — it's a pileup now," a woman involved in the accident said. "... Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God ... Everybody is just crashing into us because we're like stopped on the side. ... My car's just shaking, I don't feel safe in the car — what do we do? Oh My God. Help us please."
It reportedly took about two hours just to stabilize the scene and get people out of the area after the morning accident. Authorities were forced to reroute hundreds of vehicles that were stuck behind the crash, and the highway was reportedly not reopened until 3 a.m. For more information, recounts, and photos, check out the full report on CNN.
"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping."— Winnebago County SO (@WCSO_Wisconsin) February 26, 2019
― Fred Rogers pic.twitter.com/wLZecxteJf