2019 Roush Ford F-150 Raptor gets show and some optional go

UPDATE: The power increase that we originally reported were apparently the wrong numbers, and Roush is not ready to provide final power numbers for the "Performance Pac" upgrade. We have edited the copy to reflect this.

Famed Ford tuning company Roush has revealed its latest modified truck, the 2019 Roush Raptor. It builds on past Roush-modified Ford F-150 Raptors by adding a new "Chase Rack" sport bar in the bed. The bar adds a bit more Baja-inspired design to the truck, and it also provides a convenient location to mount optional Rigid Industries LED lights.



But the big attraction isn't available just yet. Roush will soon offer the truck with an optional "Performance Pac" that will include a cold-air intake, full three-inch exhaust system and ECU tune. Together, Roush says these parts will boost power and torque over the stock 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. A release date and price for this upgrade package hasn't been announced yet.



In the meantime, all Roush Raptors will make do with an axle-back exhaust for a more aggressive sound, combined with a five-inch exhaust tip for a bolder appearance. Roush also adds its own 20-inch wheels with bead protection wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tires. Roush stickers adorn the outside, and can have additional side decals added for extra cost. Inside, the seats get custom embroidery, and a serial number badge is added.



One part that appears to be missing from the package is a set of Roush-specific Fox 3.0 off-road shocks. These were a key part of past Roush Raptors. We reached out to Roush to find out what changed, but didn't get a response before publishing. We'll update this when we hear back, but we would hazard a guess that the shocks have been dropped because the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor has electronically adjustable shocks from the factory that are tied into the truck's various computers. So removing them in favor of different shocks might trigger warnings and other issues that Roush didn't want to deal with.



If the Roush Raptor package seems appealing to you, you'll need to spend an extra $13,000 on top of the price of your desired Raptor. Other features such as the off-road lighting, extra decals and upcoming performance upgrade will be extra cost.



Related Video: