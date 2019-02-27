Watch Ken Block's Ford Escort RS Cosworth V2 come to life

With the help of his Hoonigan squad, Ken Block is building an empire. After his Ford Escort RS Cosworth rally race car burned to the ground in 2018, Block unveiled a back-from-the-dead Escort version 2.0 this week, and he plans to take it on a world tour.
Since he gained fame through his racing and his Gymkhana video series, Block has done nothing but expand his reach, grow his team, and built bigger and more ambitious projects. And when his modernized Escort RS Cosworth was incinerated, Block didn't really accept that, building this new Cossie and planning a Cossie World Tour.
First, the car. It's an Escort RS Cosworth that's been given some of Michael Jordan's Secret Stuff. Block said he wanted it took look as if the Escort had come out today and was given to the World Rally team to be fitted with a full aero package.
The exterior was designed by Ash Thorp, a graphic designer who has worked on movies such "Ghost in the Shell," "X-Men: First Class," "Prometheus" and "Assassin's Creed," to name a few (the car stuff is just his hobby). Thorp built numerous variations and modeled them with CGI on a computer. After several renderings, he and Block settled on the widebody beast seen here. In the video, Thorp explains the tiny details most people would never think about, such as matching the lines of the rear diffuser to the taillights.
On top of the body, Cali-based Troy Lee expressed his creative mind with a livery that's just as wild as the car itself. It features gradients, stars, dark colors, light colors and gobs of decals. Compared to the previous Cossie livery, this one feels much more vibrant and lively with its multiple shades of blue.
In a separate video, Block and his buddies went into more detail about the upcoming Cossie World Tour and Block's 2019 racing schedule. He announced he will be stopping at Missouri's 100 Acre Wood Rally in March, Rally Whangarei in New Zealand in May, the Donegal International Rally in Ireland in June, the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England in July, Gymkhana Grid in Poland in September, Rally Legend in San Marino in October, and possibly Rallye International du Valais in Switzerland, with more stops in the works.
Watch both videos for more detail on how Block chose the Escort, how he helped build and design both cars, and what it's been like getting to know the car through racing.
