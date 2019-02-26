Nissan IMQ EV crossover concept set to debut next week in Geneva

The 2019 Geneva Motor Show kicks off next week. Along with the usual slew of supercars and a whole array of forbidden fruit like the new Peugeot 208 and the Volkswagen T-Roc R, we'll see the usual batch of concepts. At last month's Detroit Auto Show, Nissan revealed the IMS EV, a sleek all-electric sport sedan. It was a bit odd to see an automaker reveal a sedan in the midst of crossover fever, but it seems the Japanese automaker has another card up its sleeve. Look for the Nissan IMQ crossover concept to debut next week.
We don't have any details on the new model, but the single sketch shows it will look a hell of a lot like the IMS concept. The biggest differences we can see are the longer roof and the taller ride height, but it's so hard to glean details from concept art. We'll have to wait for the full debut next week.
