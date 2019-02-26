2019 Chevrolet Tahoe prepares swan song with slight MSRP increases

The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe could be the last of its kind. The fourth-generation SUV enters its fifth year on the market, and a platform change is due from the current K2 to the T1 platform recently adopted by the new Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. That's expected to happen in 2020, with the arrival of an all-new Tahoe. Until then, the 2019 model year gets modest price increases, with suggested MSRP on the volume-model two-wheel drive LS trim rising $500, to $48,000. Destination has gone up $100 to $1,295, so the final price ends up at $49,295, a $600 increase.
The Tahoe Custom package benefits from the smallest increase. Introduced for the 2018 model year, the Tahoe Custom eliminates the third-row bench and a few features to lop a five-figure chunk off the MSRP. When launched, cost is $44,995 after destination. The 2019 Tahoe Custom has only gone up by the extra $100 for destination, meaning $45,095, or $4,200 in savings.
The mid-grade 2WD LT goes up by $500, to $54,295 after destination. The 2WD Premier trim now starts at $63,995, a $600 bump. The same price differences between 2018 and 2019 are reflected in 4WD versions as well.
The Tahoe received several major changes in 2018 like the Tahoe RST appearance package, Tahoe Performance Package, and a 6.2L V8 with a 10-speed transmission. With the end nigh, new treats for retail customers are mainly limited to a new Shadow Gray Metallic exterior color, which is also available on the trailer hitch cover, and a new Premier badge for the tailgate. There is a new Premier Plus package for $11,675, which adds luxury goods like a power sunroof, retractable side steps, and black and brown leather seats. Law enforcement buyers get more color choices, and a Radio Suppression Package gets a free-flow RPO code.
Any buyers who want to send their Tahoes out with a bang can always check the H/O Supercharged option and drive off the lot with a 1,000-hp 5.3-liter V8.
Related Video:
The Tahoe Custom package benefits from the smallest increase. Introduced for the 2018 model year, the Tahoe Custom eliminates the third-row bench and a few features to lop a five-figure chunk off the MSRP. When launched, cost is $44,995 after destination. The 2019 Tahoe Custom has only gone up by the extra $100 for destination, meaning $45,095, or $4,200 in savings.
The mid-grade 2WD LT goes up by $500, to $54,295 after destination. The 2WD Premier trim now starts at $63,995, a $600 bump. The same price differences between 2018 and 2019 are reflected in 4WD versions as well.
The Tahoe received several major changes in 2018 like the Tahoe RST appearance package, Tahoe Performance Package, and a 6.2L V8 with a 10-speed transmission. With the end nigh, new treats for retail customers are mainly limited to a new Shadow Gray Metallic exterior color, which is also available on the trailer hitch cover, and a new Premier badge for the tailgate. There is a new Premier Plus package for $11,675, which adds luxury goods like a power sunroof, retractable side steps, and black and brown leather seats. Law enforcement buyers get more color choices, and a Radio Suppression Package gets a free-flow RPO code.
Any buyers who want to send their Tahoes out with a bang can always check the H/O Supercharged option and drive off the lot with a 1,000-hp 5.3-liter V8.
Related Video: