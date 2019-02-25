2019 Lexus IS 300 F Sport gets Black Line treatment

Lexus is making the Black Line Special Edition treatment available again, this time offering it on the F Sport version of the 2019 IS 300 sports sedan.
The package adds 18-inch, split-spoke wheels with the "black vapor chrome" finish that also appear on the flagship LS sedan, plus back side mirrors. Inside, you get black Nuluxe seats with red accents and contrasting red stitching, which also appears on the center console and armrests, plus red accent panels flanking the center stack. There's also a heated, black wood-trimmed steering wheel highlighted by what Lexus says is "distinctive shades of black that were created by a Japanese calligraphy shop dedicated to perfecting ink for more than 200 years." All Black Line versions are equipped with navigation and triple-beam LED headlights.
The Black Line Special Edition will be available on both rear- and all-wheel-drive versions, with choice of three exterior colors: ultra white, obsidian and atomic silver. Rear-wheel-drive versions use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque and comes with an eight-speed automatic, while AWD versions are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that generates 260 hp and 236 lb-ft mated to a six-speed automatic.
Lexus earlier this month showed an NX F Sport Black Line edition at the Chicago Auto Show. For the IS 300 F Sport, Lexus will cap Black Line edition production at 900 units for 2019 and make it available in dealerships starting in March. There's no word yet on pricing.
