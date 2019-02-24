Junkyard Gem: 1982 Ford Fairmont Futura Sedan

Ford debuted the rear-wheel-drive Fox Platform for the 1978 model year, and everything from Mustangs to Continentals were built upon it, well into the 1990s (and beyond, if you consider the Fox-based 1994-2005 Mustang to be a true Fox). The very first Fox was the 1978 Ford Fairmont (alongside its Mercury Zephyr twin), and the Fairmont stayed in production through 1983. Here's a nicely preserved '82 in a Phoenix self-service wrecking yard.
At first, the Futura name went only onto sporty Fairmont coupes, but all Fairmonts became Futuras for 1982, including sedans and wagons.
Because these cars share all of their suspension and powertrain components with the Fox Mustang, they remain very popular with modifiers and racers. Unfortunately for this very clean sedan, few seem interested in rescuing four-door Foxes.
The original owner's manual was still in the glovebox.
This aftermarket tape deck has the look of a dealer-installed extra.
The base drivetrain for the 1982 Fairmont was the "Pinto" 2.3-liter straight-four, coupled to a four-speed manual transmission. This car has the optional Thriftpower straight-six, displacing 200 cubic inches and rated at 87 horsepower — just one more horse than the four-banger, but with 154 lb-ft of torque instead of the Pinto mill's 117.
The original purchaser also shelled out the bucks to get air conditioning and automatic transmission. Which is too bad in the case of the transmission choice, because the I6/RWD combination was once the most common among Detroit cars but disappeared after 1985.
It doesn't cost much to transplant a healthy 5.0 and five-speed into one of these cars, but that won't be happening with this one.
For '82 it's more car for less money!
