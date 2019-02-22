Lego 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback is a complex, 1,500-piece kit

Lego is doing a stellar job of catering to car enthusiasts these days, and we can add another creation to the list with this 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback kit. It's no real-life, drivable Bugatti Chiron, but this old Mustang is still legit. Consisting of 1,471 pieces, there's a great deal of customizability on this Lego Creator series car.
When finished, the Lego Mustang measures 13 inches long and 5 inches wide in its dark blue paint and white racing stripes. You'll have some choices to make in the assembly process, too. Under the hood is a 390 cubic-inch (if you use your imagination) V8 engine. Builders will have the choice of slapping on a big hood scoop or supercharger that pops out through the hood. Then the trunk has space and hoses to install a nitrous-oxide tank when your plastic toy needs to look extra fast. An adjustable rear suspension lets you raise the rear end up to a drag-racing stance, or sit in a normal cruising configuration. Finally, Lego offers some aero and aesthetic upgrades, too. You can slap on a ducktail spoiler and front splitter to keep her glued to that desk. Also available is a side-exit exhaust system and an assortment of license plate choices.
Pop open the doors and you'll be greeted by a detailed interior with functional steering. The roof is removable so you can see everything clearly from the top after completing the car. As an added "cool" bonus, the kit comes with blocks bearing Mustang and GT emblems on them. It'll cost you $149.99 to buy the kit from Lego. It's definitely a pricey piece, but not as bad as the more complex Technic kits we've seen before. The Porsche 911 GT3 and Bugatti Chiron still take the cake for the coolest and most detailed car Lego kits on the market.
