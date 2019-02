Unsold Corvette inventory means you can get a smoking deal

Corvette Stingray



The mid-engine Chevy Corvette is coming soon, but if you're looking for a good deal on a C7 'Vette, now might be the time to visit your local dealer , or really any Chevrolet dealer nationwide. There are about 9,000 unsold Corvettes sitting on various dealer lots , and the production facility in Bowling Green, Ky., continues to churn out more and more of them. Even though sales of the C7 are slowing (just 800 were sold in January), dealers continue to order more cars in order to keep their allocations high when the new model finally arrives.There's a lot to choose from when it comes to the C7 Corvette's portfolio. There are four main models — Stingray, Grand Sport, Z06 and ZR1 — with three engines, two transmissions and a number of optional performance packages. Each variant is available as a coupe or convertible. The drop top is a $4,500 premium across the board. An 8-speed automatic will set you back $1,995. That's all before getting into all the colors, wheels, carbon-fiber accents and various trims that add features like heated seats and a heads-up display. Here's a brief breakdown of the various models along with a few deals we've found.

slide-7373268 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373283 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373279 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373281 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373282 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373284 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373285 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373280 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373269 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373270 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373271 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373273 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373272 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373274 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373275 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373276 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373277 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373278 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373286 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373288 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373289 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373290 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373291 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373293 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373294 Image Credit: Reese Counts slide-7373295 Image Credit: Reese Counts





The base



While the standard Stingray is plenty capable, we highly recommend the $5,000 Z51 performance package. In addition to a 5-horsepower bump, Z51-equipped cars come with larger brakes (13.5-inch front and 13.3-inch rear rotors), an upgraded suspension, a dry-sump oiling system, revised gear ratios, an electronic limited-slip differential, Michelin



2019 Chevy Corvette Stingray — $50,990

2019 Chevy Corvette Stingray — $51,196



Corvette Grand Sport



The base Corvette Stingray starts at $56,995 and packs a naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 making 455 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Power on all Corvettes is sent to the rear wheels through either a 7-speed manual or 8-speed automatic. The Stingray will hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds on the way to a top speed of 185 mph. There are three basic trim levels — 1LT, 2LT and 3LT — with each adding more and more features, though performance remains basically the same.While the standard Stingray is plenty capable, we highly recommend the $5,000 Z51 performance package. In addition to a 5-horsepower bump, Z51-equipped cars come with larger brakes (13.5-inch front and 13.3-inch rear rotors), an upgraded suspension, a dry-sump oiling system, revised gear ratios, an electronic limited-slip differential, Michelin Pilot Super Sport summer tires, a dual-mode performance exhaust, differential and transmission coolers, and revised aero to improve high-speed stability. You can go even further with Magnetic Ride Control and Performance Traction Management for another $1,795.





The $67,490



Of course, you can go even further with the optional Z07 package. At $7,995, it's not cheap, but we recommend it for those who plan to track their cars regularly. On the Grand Sport, the Z07 package adds carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires and a revised suspension setup. The value of those tires can't be overstated.



2019 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport — $59,995

2018 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport — $60,355



Corvette Z06



The $67,490 C7 Grand Sport is the next step up in the Corvette lineup. It, too, comes in three separate trim levels. The Grand Sport retains the Stingray's 460-horsepower 6.2-liter V8, but gets the wider bodywork from the Corvette Z06. The two-piece 14.6-inch front and 14.4-inch rear rotors are straight off the Z06, too. A dry-sump oiling system, Magnetic Ride Control and the eLSD are all standard equipment. The suspension has been tuned specifically for the Grand Sport. Zero to 60 mph times drop to 3.5 seconds, though fuel economy remains unchanged.Of course, you can go even further with the optional Z07 package. At $7,995, it's not cheap, but we recommend it for those who plan to track their cars regularly. On the Grand Sport, the Z07 package adds carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires and a revised suspension setup. The value of those tires can't be overstated. In our first drive , we described the Cup 2s as "round donuts full of dark magic" that increase lateral grip to 1.2 g and, along with the brakes, reduce stopping distances from 60 mph to less than 100 feet. You might call it a parts-bin car, but it might just be the best value in the C7 lineup.





Here's where things get really bonkers. The



The Z06's optional $7,995 Z07 package is essentially the same as the Grand Sport's, as the latter was swiped from the former. You get the brakes, tires and revised suspension, though Magnetic Ride Control is tuned specifically for the Z06. The biggest difference between the packages is the addition of a few extra adjustable bits on the rear wing to improve stability.



2019 Chevy Corvette Z06 — $73,328

2019 Chevy Corvette Z06 — $74,546



Corvette ZR1



Here's where things get really bonkers. The Corvette Z06 starts at $81,995, a significant step up from a base Grand Sport. That said, Z06 comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 making 650 horsepower and 650 pound feet of torque. For those counting, that's 190 more horses than a Grand Sport or Stingray Z51. Performance figures reflect the bump in power. The Z06 will reach 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and tops out at 195 mph. The Z06 is available in 1LZ, 2LZ and 3LZ trims, each one adding similar features to the LT packages on the Stingray and Grand Sport.The Z06's optional $7,995 Z07 package is essentially the same as the Grand Sport's, as the latter was swiped from the former. You get the brakes, tires and revised suspension, though Magnetic Ride Control is tuned specifically for the Z06. The biggest difference between the packages is the addition of a few extra adjustable bits on the rear wing to improve stability.

slide-7310628 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310675 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310676 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310677 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310679 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310680 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310682 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310683 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310686 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310687 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310688 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310690 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310692 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310693 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310695 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310696 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310697 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310699 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310700 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310703 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310705 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310706 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310707 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310708 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310709 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310710 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310711 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310712 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310713 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310714 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310715 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310716 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310717 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310718 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310720 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7310721 Image Credit: Chevrolet