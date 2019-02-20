Puritalia bringing 965-hp hybrid Berlinetta to Geneva

We haven't heard from Puritalia Automobili since 2014, as they prepared their first car, the 427 roadster, for testing. The Naples-based company explains its mission as embodying "the spirit of the Golden Years of Italian automobile design using the most advanced technologies," even though the 427 took its inspiration from the Shelby Cobra. The company will return to the Geneva Motor Show this year with its second car, called simply Berlinetta. From the teaser photos, the Berlinetta looks like a focused evolution of the 427 with a hardtop and a hybrid 965-horsepower heart.
A V8 of unknown provenance sits behind the front axle. If Puritalia stuck with the 427's powertrain, that would be Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which put out 605 hp in supercharged versions of the roadster. Whatever kind of ICE lives under the hood, it's boosted by what must be a rather potent electric motor at the rear axle. Total system horsepower comes close to four digits, and torque starts at 920 pound-feet. Pressing the eMozione button on the steering wheel temporarily unlocks another 272 lb-ft. The Berlinetta noises will erupt through a titanium exhaust.
The 427 roadster was about an inch shorter than a Porsche 718 Boxster, we wouldn't expect the Belinetta to deviate much. That rewarding e-motor in back is how Puritalia achieves a 50:50 weight balance.
Carbon fiber bodywork that takes 800 hours to prep and finish sits on an aluminum subframe. Suspension members CNC-milled from a single block of aerospace aluminum will outlast the Berlinetta's owners. Speaking of which, there will only be 150 owners, Puritalia providing each customer with "a personal
design team to assist each customer during the specification and building process."
The only words the company had for the interior focus on the infotainment system, said to allow most car controls to be adjusted with a smartphone. We'll get the rest of the story on March 7 in Geneva.
A V8 of unknown provenance sits behind the front axle. If Puritalia stuck with the 427's powertrain, that would be Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which put out 605 hp in supercharged versions of the roadster. Whatever kind of ICE lives under the hood, it's boosted by what must be a rather potent electric motor at the rear axle. Total system horsepower comes close to four digits, and torque starts at 920 pound-feet. Pressing the eMozione button on the steering wheel temporarily unlocks another 272 lb-ft. The Berlinetta noises will erupt through a titanium exhaust.
The 427 roadster was about an inch shorter than a Porsche 718 Boxster, we wouldn't expect the Belinetta to deviate much. That rewarding e-motor in back is how Puritalia achieves a 50:50 weight balance.
Carbon fiber bodywork that takes 800 hours to prep and finish sits on an aluminum subframe. Suspension members CNC-milled from a single block of aerospace aluminum will outlast the Berlinetta's owners. Speaking of which, there will only be 150 owners, Puritalia providing each customer with "a personal
design team to assist each customer during the specification and building process."
The only words the company had for the interior focus on the infotainment system, said to allow most car controls to be adjusted with a smartphone. We'll get the rest of the story on March 7 in Geneva.