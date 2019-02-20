Netflix explores the perilous life of F1 in 'Drive to Survive'

Teams have revealed their racecar liveries and pre-season testing has officially begun, as the Formula 1 field prepares for the start of the season in Melbourne, Australia, on March 17. For fanatics, it still feels a lifetime away, but Netflix has something up its sleeve that could partially quell the waiting pains. On March 8, a 10-part behind-the-scenes documentary called Formula 1: Drive to Survive will debut on the streaming platform.
A voice near the end of the just-released trailer for the new F1 documentary has a purposely eerie tone to it. "I'll do anything I can to get the best results possible," it says. "I'm not worried about dying." It's a statement that's meant to evoke the emotion, the passion, and the depth of possibly the most dangerous sport in the world. It's also likely a theme for the documentary that bounces from location to location during the length of a season.
Crafted by Academy Award-winning writer and producer James Gay Rees (of Senna and Amy fame), Box to Box Films co-founder Paul Martin, and showrunner Sophie Todd, Drive to Survive will explore the behind-the-scenes action, drama, and sacrifices of F1. Netflix says it will have "unprecedented access to the top drivers, principals, and owners," which should make for some interesting insight into the sport.
"Netflix was the perfect platform on which to tell the inside story of this incredible sport," Martin said in a press release. "F1 has long been a world of colorful characters and super-sized egos, thrills and drama, victory and tragedy, but until now that world has been largely hidden and secretive from fans."
The docu-series will debut March 8 and will be available to anybody with a standard Netflix streaming subscription. Check out the full trailer above.
