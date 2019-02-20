Seven months worth of Chevy Corvettes are sitting unsold on dealer lots

The next-generation Chevy Corvette is coming. We don't know when and we don't know where the mid-engine C8 will finally make its debut, but we've been watching and waiting for years now. There was hope that the new model might debut at last month's Detroit Auto Show, but nothing came to pass. As much talk as there's been about the new model, we can't forget that the C7 is still in production at GM's factory in Kentucky. It seems production has far outpaced demand, as CorvetteBlogger reports that there are about 9,000 unsold cars sitting on dealer lots.The data comes from eInventoryNow.com, a site that connects dealers to help move and trade unsold inventory. 9,000 cars equates to 232 days worth of inventory, a number calculated using the average daily sales over a 30-day period. That's more than any other GM product listed aside from the all-new Chevy Blazer. The number can fluctuate based on how well a car is selling (and Corvette sales could see a seasonal uptick after the winter months pass), but as it stands, there are more than seven months worth of Vettes sitting around on dealer lots. CorvetteBlogger says that nearly 180,000 C7s have been sold since the car went on sale in the summer of 2013.
There are a lot of reasons that dealers keep ordering a car that's sales are slowing. Allocation is one. If a dealer doesn't order enough C7s, it's likely to get fewer C8s. GM could also be padding numbers so there are cars available while the plant is retooled for the C8. Poking around the internet might reveal some pretty good deals.
