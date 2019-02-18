Kia Telluride SUV rated at up to 23 mpg combined

On paper, the 2020 Kia Telluride looks like it will compete well with the rest of the three-row SUV challengers. It offers unique looks, available all-wheel drive, an upscale interior, and affordable pricing. It's fuel economy numbers, however, pretty much fall in line with the Kia's main competitors.
The Telluride will have two orientations at launch. The 3.8-liter V6, which makes 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, and eight-speed automatic transition will work together with either front-wheel drive or AWD setups. The EPA estimates that the FWD model will get 20 mpg city, 26 highway, and 23 combined. The EPA rates the AWD model at 19 mpg city, 24 highway, and 21 combined.
That falls in line with most other mainstream V6-powered three-row SUVs. Although the rear-wheel-drive 2020 Ford Explorer has not yet been rated, the Honda Pilot with a 9-speed automatic gets 23 mpg combined, the 9-speed Chevrolet Traverse is rated at 21 mpg combined, the 6-speed Hyundai Santa Fe is rated at 21 mpg combined, and the 8-speed Toyota Highlander is rated at 23 mpg combined. The 8-speed Volkswagen Atlas brings up the rear of the pack with a rating of 19 mpg combined. For further comparison, the Mazda CX-9 has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that's rated at 24 mpg combined, and the Subaru Ascent, which also has a turbocharged four but comes standard with all-wheel drive, gets 23 mpg combined.
