Petersen museum cars will drive streets of L.A. in President’s Day parade

The Petersen Automotive Museum is kicking off its 25th anniversary celebration by taking to the streets of Los Angeles on President's Day, Feb. 18, for a parade of historic automobiles that tie in with Hollywood and the city's love of cars.
It's billed as a way to thank the city for its support over the Petersen's first quarter-century. The parade will drive eight historic or iconic Hollywood automobiles past some of the city's most famous landmarks, led by a Chrysler Imperial Parade Phaeton that was used by Presidents Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon and dignitaries including the Apollo 11 astronauts after their return to Earth. Other vehicles in the parade include the 1966 Chrysler Imperial "Black Beauty" driven in the "Green Hornet" television series, a 1972 Westcoaster Mailster, the 1999 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible from the 1999 comedy "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," and the 2002 Jaguar XKR Stunt Car from the James Bond installment "Die Another Day" of the same year.
A "special guest" will ride in the 1952 Chrysler Imperial Parade Phaeton, the museum says. Chrysler custom-built three examples of the limousine in 1952 for New York, Los Angeles and the White House for transporting dignitaries in parades and special events. All three were returned to the company for updating with the 1956 "Forward Look" styling. The Petersen's model was originally intended for the White House, the museum says, but since it couldn't accept such a gift, Chrysler kept it and shipped it around at its discretion, dubbing it "The Detroit Car." Today, it's the only one of the three in private ownership; the other two remain owned and used by the cities of New York and L.A.
Another Chrysler that will join the tour has ties to Tinseltown history. One of two 1950 Chrysler camera cars built, this one was given to RKO Radio Pictures, the movie studio, when it was owned by business magnate Howard Hughes. It features a convertible top that could fold down to facilitate communication between the director and driver. Before custom camera vehicles like this, camera cars usually adapted old or wrecked luxury automobiles by removing portions of their bodies to mount booms, lights and other equipment.
Another parade vehicle is a 1929 Du Pont Model G Speedster by Merrimac, a version of the four cars that raced at Le Mans the same year that the company made them for sale to the public. All were powered by 125-horsepower straight-eight engines and sold new for $5,355. Only nine are known to survive, including three that are boat tails like this one, which was restored in the late '80s to its current concours standard.
Two others trace to more modern times — a 1979 Volkswagen Type 2 Transporter, one of five identical microbuses used during the filming of "Little Miss Sunshine," the 2006 comedy, and a 2001 Honda S2000 driven in the opening sequence of the 2003 film "2 Fast 2 Furious," including jumping a bridge with only minor aesthetic damage. It was painted a custom shade of pink and equipped with a Comptech supercharger to increase horsepower from 240 to 340 and a special ground effects kit with 18-inch rims.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday in Playa Vista and passes landmarks including the Santa Monica Pier, Rodeo Drive, the Sunset Strip and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Organizers plan a 20-minute stop at Abbott Kinney Boulevard in Venice, where viewers can take photos with the cars, and the cars are expected to return to the Petersen by around 1 p.m.
