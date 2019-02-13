How to build a Lancia Stratos from a Porsche Lego kit

Lego offers several extremely detailed kits to build various models of specialty supercars, such as the Bugatti Chiron, the Porsche 911 GT3, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, and the Goldfinger 007 Aston Martin DB5. But one vehicle it does not offer is the Lancia Stratos. The people at Rebrickable set out to change that and discovered anybody could build a Stratos out of the same pieces found in the 911 GT3 kit.
Completed by Ashley Winston and blogged by Hooniverse, the Stratos arguably looks more accurate, less awkward, cooler, and is certainly more unique than the GT3 kit it is spawned from. To be specific, it is modeled after the 1974 Lancia Stratos Stradale HF, and the instructions only cost about $17 USD.
As expected from one of these kits, the specifics are fantastic. The total build has 2197 parts and can be completed in 598 steps found in the 193-page instructions. It has an H-pattern 5-speed shifter, a moving transverse V6, steering that moves the wheels, and a front and rear independent suspension. The hood, trunk, and doors all move and open.
Although the car can be completed with the parts included, there is one option that can be purchased. A Technic Driving Ring Extension will enable reverse gear. Because that's super important.
The images seen here come from UK-based @TheCarGuru, who finished the project but with different colored bits (green, not orange). He said he used a kit from alternative manufacturer Lepin. See more detail photos on Rebrickable.
