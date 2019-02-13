'Dangerous Driving,' spiritual successor to 'Burnout,' launches April 9

It seems that we're in a mini-renaissance of classic arcade-style racing games being revived. Codemasters launched Onrush last year, a sweet off-road racer from the developers of Motorstorm, and now Three Field Entertainment, a company started by the original developers of the Burnout series, is releasing a crash-heavy follow-up called Dangerous Driving on April 9.
The launch trailer shows that the game is pretty much exactly what classic Burnout fans want: an extreme sense of speed, tight controls, and lots of crashing. On top of that, the design of the boost meter, widescreen shots of crashes, and the post-crash vehicle controls all are not-so-subtle throwbacks to Burnout. There are eight modes including traditional races, time trial events, competitions to wreck the most competitors, a mode to be the last one racing, and one in which you're driving a police car in pursuit of other drivers. These events take place on 30 different courses, and an array of cars and abilities are available to unlock throughout the game. Online multiplayer will also be available so you can race friends and foes alike.
The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The digital download version will be $29.99, and the physical boxed copy will be $39.99. That certainly makes the digital version seem more appealing, but the physical copy will include Three Field Entertainment's other vehicle crashing game, Danger Zone 2. This game is basically a fleshed-out version of Burnout's Crash Mode, in which players drive a car into a busy highway or intersection with the express purpose of causing the most chaos and damage possible.
The launch trailer shows that the game is pretty much exactly what classic Burnout fans want: an extreme sense of speed, tight controls, and lots of crashing. On top of that, the design of the boost meter, widescreen shots of crashes, and the post-crash vehicle controls all are not-so-subtle throwbacks to Burnout. There are eight modes including traditional races, time trial events, competitions to wreck the most competitors, a mode to be the last one racing, and one in which you're driving a police car in pursuit of other drivers. These events take place on 30 different courses, and an array of cars and abilities are available to unlock throughout the game. Online multiplayer will also be available so you can race friends and foes alike.
The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The digital download version will be $29.99, and the physical boxed copy will be $39.99. That certainly makes the digital version seem more appealing, but the physical copy will include Three Field Entertainment's other vehicle crashing game, Danger Zone 2. This game is basically a fleshed-out version of Burnout's Crash Mode, in which players drive a car into a busy highway or intersection with the express purpose of causing the most chaos and damage possible.
Related Video: