Watch these semi trucks get absolutely shredded by the Viper barricade

It's gnarly

Feb 9th 2019 at 3:30PM
Transcript: You shall not pass! This barricade can stop a truck dead in its tracks. Even a 7.5 ton semi truck going 50 mph is no match for the Viper Barricade. The shallow-mount barricade designed by Heald is 41 inches tall when raised. A hydraulic system lifts the road blocker in 6 seconds with the press of a button. Stopping virtually any vehicle that tries to get through. It also has an emergency fast operation system that can deploy in just 1.5 seconds. The barricades width can range from 8 to 18-feet depending on your security needs. The "anti terrorist" vehicle barricade is made from welded steel.
