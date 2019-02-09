Watch these semi trucks get absolutely shredded by the Viper barricade

Transcript: You shall not pass! This barricade can stop a truck dead in its tracks. Even a 7.5 ton semi truck going 50 mph is no match for the Viper Barricade. The shallow-mount barricade designed by Heald is 41 inches tall when raised. A hydraulic system lifts the road blocker in 6 seconds with the press of a button. Stopping virtually any vehicle that tries to get through. It also has an emergency fast operation system that can deploy in just 1.5 seconds. The barricades width can range from 8 to 18-feet depending on your security needs. The "anti terrorist" vehicle barricade is made from welded steel.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.