Sand-X’s newest ATV can be remote controlled if you don't feel like driving it anymore

It can even get up to 115 MPH

Feb 9th 2019 at 10:42AM
Transcript: The most extreme ATV ever? The Swiss engineered all-terrain T-ATV 1200 is an off-roading vehicle on steroids. Designed by Sand-X for military and civilian use. T-ATV 1200 can be operated on sand, snow, roads, rocks, and more. Sand-X claims that the ATV can be operated in extreme climates ranging from -58° F to 140° F. It can even be operated with a remote control when you don't feel like manually driving it. It goes 0 - 60 mph in under 3 seconds with a top speed of 115 MPH, and has a max carrying capacity of 838 lbs.
Share This Photo X