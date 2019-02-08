Michelin and Maxion "flex" their design muscles with these new wheels

Transcript: Flexible wheels that bend but don't break. Michelin and Maxion Wheels have created this flexible wheel. To eliminate road-based damage to tires and rims. The Maxion flexible wheels are made with Michelin Acorus Tech. Designed with rubber so that they bend instead of break, they absorb impact from potholes and curbs. Maxion Wheels says this flexibility also improves ride comfort. The flexible wheel is designed to work with any brand of tire.
