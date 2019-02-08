Chicago

2019 Chicago Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Sweet chrome, Chicago

Take a spin through hundreds of pictures from the floor of McCormick Place

Feb 8th 2019 at 4:40PM
CHICAGO — Do you like trucks? You'd like the Chicago Auto Show. It even has a few cars — most notably the Jetta GLI, Subaru Legacy, and an awesome orange Mazda MX-5 Miata Anniversary special edition that sold out in hours. Here, in hundreds of photos, we cover the Chicago show, from its big bright gaudy gigumbo grille to the tip of its tailpipe:

Acura NSX 30th Anniversary - Honda celebrates 30th anniversary of the NSX with a look back at how it began

2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport Package - 2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport package isn't really that sporty

2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD - 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed, tows 35,500 pounds

Chevrolet Silverado Z71 Trail Boss in Lego

2019 Chrysler Pacifica 35th Anniversary Edition - 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Editions debut in Chicago

2019 Dodge Challenger Sublime Green - 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger get retro Sublime paint options

2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Sublime Green - 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger get retro Sublime paint options

2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition - Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson is back, but not from the Blue Oval

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty - 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty adds a massive gas engine

2020 GMC Sierra HD - 2020 GMC Sierra HD offers loads of tech

2020 GMC Sierra Denali HD - 2020 GMC Sierra HD offers loads of tech

Heavy Duty Truck Grilles

2020 Kia Forte GT-Line

2020 Kia Sportage - Kia Sportage crossover is feeling 'Sporty' with 2020 refresh

Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series - Lexus puts that vivid yellow LC500 concept into limited production

2019 Lexus NX F Sport Black Line - 2019 Lexus NX F Sport gets the Black Line treatment

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition - 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition goes bold

Mazda Miata Classics

2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition - 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition is all show, same go

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport - 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport gets to go rogue with its own look

1984 Plymouth Voyager - 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Editions debut in Chicago

Ram HD Chassis Cab - 2019 Ram HD Chassis Cab trucks: tough on the outside, comfy on the inside

Ram Multifunction Tailgate - Ram Multifunction Tailgate swings into the pickup truck tailgate fray

2020 Subaru Legacy - 2020 Subaru Legacy revealed with sublime interior, new platform

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition - 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition debuts before Chicago Auto Show

2019 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road - 2019 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road improves on Toyota's best-selling model

2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro - Toyota TRD Pro family adds Sequoia, updates current models

2020 Toyota Tacoma - 2020 Toyota Tacoma sports lots of new tech features at Chicago Auto Show

2019 VW Jetta GLI - VW Jetta GLI takes all the right cues from the GTI and Golf R

2019 VW Jetta GLI 35th Anniversary Edition - VW Jetta GLI takes all the right cues from the GTI and Golf R

