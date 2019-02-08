2019 Chicago Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Sweet chrome, Chicago

CHICAGO — Do you like trucks? You'd like the Chicago Auto Show. It even has a few cars — most notably the Jetta GLI, Subaru Legacy, and an awesome orange Mazda MX-5 Miata Anniversary special edition that sold out in hours. Here, in hundreds of photos, we cover the Chicago show, from its big bright gaudy gigumbo grille to the tip of its tailpipe:
Acura NSX 30th Anniversary - Honda celebrates 30th anniversary of the NSX with a look back at how it began
Acura NSX 30th Anniversary - Honda celebrates 30th anniversary of the NSX with a look back at how it began
2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport Package - 2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport package isn't really that sporty
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD - 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed, tows 35,500 pounds
Chevrolet Silverado Z71 Trail Boss in Lego
2019 Chrysler Pacifica 35th Anniversary Edition - 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Editions debut in Chicago
2019 Dodge Challenger Sublime Green - 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger get retro Sublime paint options
2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Sublime Green - 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger get retro Sublime paint options
2019 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition - Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson is back, but not from the Blue Oval
2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty - 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty adds a massive gas engine
2020 GMC Sierra HD - 2020 GMC Sierra HD offers loads of tech
2020 GMC Sierra Denali HD - 2020 GMC Sierra HD offers loads of tech
Heavy Duty Truck Grilles
2020 Kia Forte GT-Line
2020 Kia Sportage - Kia Sportage crossover is feeling 'Sporty' with 2020 refresh
Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series - Lexus puts that vivid yellow LC500 concept into limited production
2019 Lexus NX F Sport Black Line - 2019 Lexus NX F Sport gets the Black Line treatment
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition - 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition goes bold
Mazda Miata Classics
2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition - 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition is all show, same go
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport - 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport gets to go rogue with its own look
1984 Plymouth Voyager - 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Editions debut in Chicago
Ram HD Chassis Cab - 2019 Ram HD Chassis Cab trucks: tough on the outside, comfy on the inside
Ram Multifunction Tailgate - Ram Multifunction Tailgate swings into the pickup truck tailgate fray
2020 Subaru Legacy - 2020 Subaru Legacy revealed with sublime interior, new platform
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition - 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition debuts before Chicago Auto Show
2019 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road - 2019 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road improves on Toyota's best-selling model
2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro - Toyota TRD Pro family adds Sequoia, updates current models
2020 Toyota Tacoma - 2020 Toyota Tacoma sports lots of new tech features at Chicago Auto Show
2019 VW Jetta GLI - VW Jetta GLI takes all the right cues from the GTI and Golf R
2019 VW Jetta GLI 35th Anniversary Edition - VW Jetta GLI takes all the right cues from the GTI and Golf R