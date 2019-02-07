Lexus joins subscription craze with Complete Lease

Lexus is the latest automaker to offer a vehicle subscription service, even if it isn't marketing it that way per se. The luxury brand is launching Lexus Complete Lease as a "full-service lease program," but if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, well, you get the idea.
The program is offered exclusively with the 2019 Lexus UX subcompact crossover, both the UX 200 and the UX 250h hybrid, in all trim and option levels. Lexus is teaming up with roughly 80 dealers for the program in seven states: California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. And it's touted as a simplified monthly payment that includes insurance, scheduled maintenance and other services. So it's a subscription service, OK?
More specifically, Complete Lease involves a two-year term capped at a total of 20,000 miles. Insurance is provided by Travelers and includes a $250,000 per-person and $500,000 per-accident bodily injury limit and $250,000 property limit, with a $500 deductible, though other rates and coverage can vary by state. You also get two years of connected vehicle services including SiriusXM satellite radio and Lexus Enform Remote Destination Assist on models equipped with Navigation.
There's no word yet on Complete Lease pricing; Autoblog sought that information from Lexus and will update this if we hear back. But we know that the UX is the lowest-priced Lexus, starting at $33,025 for the UX 200 and $35,025 for the UX 250h. For comparison's sake, those are in the same ballpark as the respective starting prices for Volvo's XC40 crossover and S60 sedan, which are available under the Care by Volvo subscription service starting at $700 and $750 per month, respectively.
Related Video:
The program is offered exclusively with the 2019 Lexus UX subcompact crossover, both the UX 200 and the UX 250h hybrid, in all trim and option levels. Lexus is teaming up with roughly 80 dealers for the program in seven states: California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. And it's touted as a simplified monthly payment that includes insurance, scheduled maintenance and other services. So it's a subscription service, OK?
More specifically, Complete Lease involves a two-year term capped at a total of 20,000 miles. Insurance is provided by Travelers and includes a $250,000 per-person and $500,000 per-accident bodily injury limit and $250,000 property limit, with a $500 deductible, though other rates and coverage can vary by state. You also get two years of connected vehicle services including SiriusXM satellite radio and Lexus Enform Remote Destination Assist on models equipped with Navigation.
There's no word yet on Complete Lease pricing; Autoblog sought that information from Lexus and will update this if we hear back. But we know that the UX is the lowest-priced Lexus, starting at $33,025 for the UX 200 and $35,025 for the UX 250h. For comparison's sake, those are in the same ballpark as the respective starting prices for Volvo's XC40 crossover and S60 sedan, which are available under the Care by Volvo subscription service starting at $700 and $750 per month, respectively.
Related Video: