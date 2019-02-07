30th Anniversary Mazda MX-5 Miata sells out immediately

Remember back in 2014, when Mazda released the 25th Anniversary Mazda MX-5 Miata and it sold out in 10 minutes? Now, just hours ago at the Chicago Auto Show, Mazda opened the books for the 30th Anniversary model — and you guessed right, it's now sold out as well.
This time around, it took four hours, but there's a difference: in 2014, there only were 100 25th Anniversary cars to pre-order, and for the big 3-0, Mazda allocated 500 U.S. cars. We're expecting the 2,500 rest-of-the-world cars will also sell out rather quickly.
The 25th Anniversary model was Soul Red, but in the lighting seen in the 2014 article it rather reminds us of the "Sunkist" orange of the original NA generation Miata color test car, the orange one out of six one-off special paint cars. This year's model is more clearly orange, a hue Mazda calls "Racing Orange" and says it's inspired by the 1989 Club Racer concept's ... bright yellow. In any case, it's a good match with the ND's swoopy flanks.
There is — we mean, was — a choice of regular Roadster from $34,995 and the folding top RF version from $37,995, and a choice of manual or automatic transmission. It took a refundable $500 deposit to secure one of the 500 cars.
