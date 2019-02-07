2019 Cadillac XT5 Sport package isn't really that sporty

Between the just revealed XT6 three-row crossover and last year's XT4 compact, the stalwart midsize XT5 has been a bit neglected. But Cadillac is giving it a little love at the Chicago show with the introduction of the Sport package. Don't get too excited, though, because this package is just a trim group.
Outside, the XT5 with the Sport package gets a black grille, LED lights all around, and the rear lights have clear lenses. These design cues line up with the existing Sport trims on the XT4 and XT6. The new lighting and trim are complemented by 20-inch dark gray wheels and side steps. Inside, buyers get a choice between an all-black or black and gray upholstered interior with diamond-cut aluminum trim and aluminum pedals.
And that's all the package adds. The suspension isn't retuned. The 3.6-liter V6 still makes 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. But if the looks are enough for you, you'll be able to add the package to either the Luxury or Premium Luxury trim levels, which sit between the base XT5 and top-level Platinum.
Related Video:
Outside, the XT5 with the Sport package gets a black grille, LED lights all around, and the rear lights have clear lenses. These design cues line up with the existing Sport trims on the XT4 and XT6. The new lighting and trim are complemented by 20-inch dark gray wheels and side steps. Inside, buyers get a choice between an all-black or black and gray upholstered interior with diamond-cut aluminum trim and aluminum pedals.
And that's all the package adds. The suspension isn't retuned. The 3.6-liter V6 still makes 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. But if the looks are enough for you, you'll be able to add the package to either the Luxury or Premium Luxury trim levels, which sit between the base XT5 and top-level Platinum.
Related Video: