Audi TT RS coupe and roadster stick with the winning formula

Audi didn't make many changes to its formula for the second-gen 2020 TT RS coupe and roadster. Nor did the German carmaker need to; it was only a few months ago that we called the 2018 model "five pots of turbocharged honey." So the next TT RS uses the same 2.5-liter five-cylinder with 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. It gets from zero to 60 miles per hour in the same 3.6 seconds, with the help of a seven-speed S tronic transmission. Same turbine wheels, even.
What has changed? The design, bringing the TT RS in line with the revamped TT with a few extra changes. The front fascia moves the outboard slats next to the singleframe grille. The lower intakes grow wider by spreading to vent ahead of the front wheels. The side sill with its gloss black inlay is new. Instead of constructing the rear wing to look like a continuous piece, the new TT RS puts angled endplates on a trim horizontal plane. Optional matrix OLED reversing lights "put on a spectacular display" when the car is turned on. Kyalami Green becomes an RS-specific color, and Turbo Blue and Pulse Orange join the color options.
Inside, a red stripe marks 12 o'clock on the steering wheel. Elsewhere, there are the expected RS sport seats with a rhombus pattern when dressed with Alcantara, or a in a honeycomb pattern when dressed in Nappa leather. The virtual cockpit has a special RS page for information on tire pressure, torque, and g-forces. A new RS design package puts red or blue highlights in the cockpit on the air vents, seat belts, and floor mats.
The order books open on the new TT RS on February 7 in Europe. The U.S. won't be far behind, but the delay will give TT RS intenders something to look forward to.
