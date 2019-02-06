Aston Martin brings a Lagonda SUV concept to Geneva

The progress is quick: Just a year after Aston Martin brought Lagonda back to life at the Geneva Motor Show, the reborn brand will display an SUV at the same venue. The electric Lagonda All-Terrain Concept precedes and previews the first production Lagonda of the new era, according to Aston Martin. Earlier reports have suggested the SUV will be built starting in 2021 and the sedan in 2023.
The All-Terrain Concept is styled in the same fashion as the swoopy Lagonda concept from 2018 (shown in the gallery below). And while the teaser photo only really shows the SUV's outline head-on, we can see wide hips and tall tires. In May, these renderings were released, and it's likely that the Geneva show car will have similar shapes and a hatchback. Even though there's no need to accommodate internal combustion engine technology, and more space can be dedicated to the passenger compartment, the renders look less cab-forward than for example the Jaguar I-Pace; in Geneva, we'll see how the concept shape has been developed further.
Aston Martin's Andy Palmer says: "The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept offers explicit clues regarding what will be the first Lagonda model to enter production, and further demonstrates how Lagonda's zero emission powertrain enables us to create spectacular cars that will radically redefine their sectors of the market."
Aston is also bringing customized sports cars to the show, showing a Vantage and a DBS Superleggera done by the bespoke Q by Aston Martin service. The Vantage is finished in Cosmos Orange with plenty of carbon fiber, and the DBS Superleggera features a dark, "Gothic" theme suitable for Bruce Wayne. There will also be a DB11 AMR on show.
