Volkswagen Jetta GLI comes into focus

The teaser doesn't provide anything new other than a first look at the grille. In addition to the flat, horizontal bars we see on the lower-trimmed economy Jettas, the GLI will be characterized by a sort of flattened honeycomb look. It also has the red accent stripe seen on many of Volkswagen's performance vehicles.
Body of a sedan, ❤️ of a GTI #CAS19 #ChicagoAutoShow https://t.co/8b49sxb084 pic.twitter.com/EYaAOnnwjJ— Volkswagen USA (@VW) February 5, 2019
The caption on the teaser reads, "body of a sedan, <3 of a GTI," and from previous discussions with VW reps, we have reason to believe the claim is not a major overstatement. When discussions of the upcoming GLI first surfaced, we learned that the performance model will replace the stock torsion-beam rear suspension with a multi-link independent rear like the Golf. It will also likely use the same engine as the Golf GTI, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 220 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque (with premium fuel). We also believe it will have the option of a six-speed manual.
Nothing is official until the car debuts, but the signs are pointing in the right direction for a properly fun sedan. Full photos and information will be available later this week.
Related Video: