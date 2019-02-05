Top 3 automotive Amazon Lightning deals for Feb. 5

Check out the best automotive Amazon Lightning Deals for the morning of Feb. 5.
If you're in the market, jump on these quick! They'll only last a few hours.
3M Headlight Restoration Kit
Purchase on Amazon here - $9.93 (38% off)
Waterproof Motorcycle Cover
Purchase on Amazon here - $18.99 (44% off)
Mbrain DC 12V Portable Air Compressor
Purchase on Amazon here - $31.97 (20% off)
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
If you're in the market, jump on these quick! They'll only last a few hours.
1. Can be used on headlights, taillights, fog lights, or directional lights. This kit includes a cleaning compound with sanding discs and a polishing pad. The kit promises that the kit can be used to complete a headlight cleaning "easily by hand."
3M Headlight Restoration Kit
Purchase on Amazon here - $9.93 (38% off)
2. This motorcycle cover is made with 210D Oxford fabric and is weather-resistant as well as wear- and tear-resistant. It will cover and protect XXL motorcycles from Harleys to Hondas.
Waterproof Motorcycle Cover
Purchase on Amazon here - $18.99 (44% off)
3. This portable air compressor has a 140W motor and can inflate tires at a rate of 35 L/min.
Mbrain DC 12V Portable Air Compressor
Purchase on Amazon here - $31.97 (20% off)
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.