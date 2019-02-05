GFG Style to unveil Kangaroo ‘hyper-electric SUV’ concept in Geneva

GFG Style, the company launched by legendary designer and octogenarian Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son, Fabrizio, are once again bringing a concept to the Geneva Motor Show next month. It's rather playfully called the Kangaroo, a two-seat electric SUV.
Details are scarce, but the Kangaroo is teased as an "electric hyper-SUV" capable of launching from 0 to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds, a top speed of around 155 mph and capable of driving "on any terrain." GFG is pairing four-wheel-drive and four-wheel steering with the two-seater and swathing it in a carbon-fiber body covering an advanced aluminum space frame, with the EV platform developed in concert with CH Auto.
A frontal-view sketch shows a vehicle that might sooner be interpreted as a sports car than an SUV, with a curved-dome glasshouse, exaggerated wheel wells and the appearance, anyway, of having a low profile.
GFG Style last year showed drawings of the Sibylla concept EV at Geneva, with a physical model unveiled in October at the Paris Motor Show. At the time, Fabrizio Giugiaro told Autoblog that two GFG-designed SUVs would launch in 2019 in China under a Chinese brand name and that GFG planned to open an engineering company in Shanghai with an EV partner by the end of 2018.
