Porsche Carrera GT recommissioned by Porsche and made new again

There's no better restoration shop than the people who originally built the car, chiefly when those people happen to be Porsche. One lucky Carrera GT owner decided to have their car recommissioned and rebuilt by Porsche Classic, and now we get to see the results.
Porsche Classic is Porsche's in-house restoration team. They take care of Porsches from any generation, whether they be relatively new like this Carrera GT, or as old as a 356. This particular car was entirely disassembled into individual parts for the restoration project. All those parts were examined and either refurbished or replaced if they weren't up to the team's standards. We're especially jealous of the rebuilt 5.7-liter V10 engine and six-speed manual transmission the owner gets to enjoy now. Supercars with 604 horsepower and 435 pound-feet of torque just don't get three pedals anymore.
The most extraordinary part of the project has to be the extreme detail work in the car's appearance. It's now painted in Oak Green Metallic, a Porsche color that made its debut in the 1970s. Porsche used magnesium wheels for the Carrera GT, but this set was made even more special. The owner wanted gold spokes and a polished rim. Engineers warned that polishing the magnesium rim could structurally alter the magnesium, making it weaker. The solution? Lay in silver, then paint a coat of clear on top to prevent oxidation but keep the simulated chrome appearance.
Since the entire car was taken apart, Porsche was able to manually sand and re-coat every last bit of carbon fiber on the car. They even refinished the car's carbon monocoque. In case you were thinking this was overkill, carbon fiber does have a tendency to fade over time.
We're huge fans of the carbon fiber bucket seats covered in houndstooth fabric and a maroon-colored leather. Green, gold and maroon accents are sprinkled about the interior in an agreeable fashion, as well. Porsche doesn't detail how much it costs for something like this to be done, but we can assume it's astronomical for a car like the Carrera GT.
Related video:
Porsche Classic is Porsche's in-house restoration team. They take care of Porsches from any generation, whether they be relatively new like this Carrera GT, or as old as a 356. This particular car was entirely disassembled into individual parts for the restoration project. All those parts were examined and either refurbished or replaced if they weren't up to the team's standards. We're especially jealous of the rebuilt 5.7-liter V10 engine and six-speed manual transmission the owner gets to enjoy now. Supercars with 604 horsepower and 435 pound-feet of torque just don't get three pedals anymore.
The most extraordinary part of the project has to be the extreme detail work in the car's appearance. It's now painted in Oak Green Metallic, a Porsche color that made its debut in the 1970s. Porsche used magnesium wheels for the Carrera GT, but this set was made even more special. The owner wanted gold spokes and a polished rim. Engineers warned that polishing the magnesium rim could structurally alter the magnesium, making it weaker. The solution? Lay in silver, then paint a coat of clear on top to prevent oxidation but keep the simulated chrome appearance.
Since the entire car was taken apart, Porsche was able to manually sand and re-coat every last bit of carbon fiber on the car. They even refinished the car's carbon monocoque. In case you were thinking this was overkill, carbon fiber does have a tendency to fade over time.
We're huge fans of the carbon fiber bucket seats covered in houndstooth fabric and a maroon-colored leather. Green, gold and maroon accents are sprinkled about the interior in an agreeable fashion, as well. Porsche doesn't detail how much it costs for something like this to be done, but we can assume it's astronomical for a car like the Carrera GT.
Related video: