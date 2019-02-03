The MTT-154 is a mix between a snowmobile and a sled dog

Is it a tool or is it a vehicle? Well, it's kind of both...

Feb 3rd 2019 at 11:01AM
Transcript: Tackle any terrain with this tracked contraption. The MTT (My Track Technology) is part vehicle, part tool, part off-road toy. It was designed to haul and tow for work, or just ridden for fun. The MTT-154 has a max speed of 22 mph. With a towing capacity of 3,200 lbs on flat surfaces and 1,000 lbs on all terrain. The rechargeable battery gives it a range of 37 to 84 miles depending on conditions.
