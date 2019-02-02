This "octopus truck" cleans tunnels with 8 robotic arms

No detergent required

Feb 2nd 2019 at 1:26PM
Transcript: Ever wonder how tunnels get cleaned? The aptly nicknamed "Octopus Truck" uses its 8 robotic arms and various brush attachments, and no detergent is needed with its eco-friendly cleaning solution. The brushes are paired with high pressure water to scrub and wash away dirt. Two people operate the truck. One person drives, and a second person operates the arms and brushes. "Octopus Truck" was created by Colas.
Share This Photo X