This electric scooter is self-balancing and all electric

It also goes 20 miles on a charge

Feb 1st 2019 at 6:30PM
Transcript: Stator is a self-balancing scooter preparing to launch on Kickstarter. Designed for urban travel it can fold for easier transport. Uses keyless RFID startup with throttle and brakes located on the right side. Power settings are programmable with learn, intermediate, and expert options. The large rear tire holds the motor while the front tire controls direction. 1,000 Watt geared motor to reach max speeds of 25 mph. A 4 hour charge time provides 20 miles of ride time. There is a 1.2-hour fast charging option. Stator weighs 90 lbs and has a carrying capacity of 250 lbs. Stator is still testing and has not announced pricing.
