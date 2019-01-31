Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition pricing announced — play ball!

Audi debuted the TT 20th Anniversary Edition at last year's Paris Motor Show. Now that dealerships have the celebratory coupe and roadster in stock, we're privy to pricing: $53,895 (including $995 for destination), and $57,795 for the droptop. Those numbers represent a $4,000 premium over the standard coupe, and an $8,000 surcharge over the standard roadster. Out of the 999 units Audi said it would build for global consumption, 80 will come to the U.S., split down the middle between the two body styles.
To be clear, while Audi says the 20th anniversary cars are inspired by the TTS Roadster concept study shown at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show, the twins commemorate the first model year of the TT coupe in 1999. A hardtop TT concept study had been shown before Tokyo at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show, said car entering production at the end of 1998. The roadster would appear a year later.
Whereas the rest of the world gets only Aviator Gray Pearl Metallic as an exterior color, the U.S. buyers also get a choice of Nimbus Gray Metallic. According to Car and Driver, historical accuracy would suggest buying the coupe in Aviator Gray and the convertible in Nimbus Gray.
All interiors come in Moccasin Brown Fine Nappa leather with custom yellow stitching, an echo of the "Baseball" interior that wowed design enthusiasts on the first generation. Some of the included options are the S Sport seats and steering wheel, and Technology package, which bundles the Audi virtual cockpit, MMI navigation plus, Audi smartphone integration, Bang & Olufsen stereo, and Audi side assist. A plaque inside will be printed with the car's serial number, making each example truly one-of-one.
High-gloss black trim keys the exterior, along with "20 Years of TT" badges on the front fenders, matte Audi rings on the rear fenders, OLED taillights nabbed off the TT RS, trumpet-style exhaust tips, and exclusive 19 inch, 5-spoke, gunmetal wheels on summer tires. The engine remains the same 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbo with 228 horsepower as the standard car, shifting through a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch gearbox.
