This 1987 Ferrari F40 LM is for the millionaire who dares to be different

Throughout the past decade, the Ferrari F40 has become one of the most highly regarded and highly coveted supercars ever built. When cars become so iconic, any red model no longer excites. It's the specialty models, such as this stunning light blue Le Mans example, that catch the real attention at an auction house.
This 1987 Ferrari F40 LM is expected to go for up to perhaps $6,280,000 at the upcoming RM Sotheby's in Paris on February 6 during Retromobile week. According to RM Sotheby's, the Pilot exterior livery makes this one of the most recognizable F40 LMs ever built, although that pool is extremely small. Only 19 F40s were ever created by Michelotto to LM or Competizione spec.
Chassis No. ZFFGJ34B000074045 is reported to be only the third F40, not just of LM F40s, of all F40s built. It was a pre-production prototype, and the car's insane history doesn't stop there. It also participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995 and 1996, yet finished only 12th in 1995 (it did win the 1995 Anderstorp 4 Hours). That's shocking considering the engineering and power this car is known for.
In Michelotto LM spec, the twin-turbocharged V8 was uprated to more than 700 horsepower using enlarged turbochargers, bigger intercoolers, and a better Weber-Marelli fuel injection system. Using tech learned from the Group B 288 GTO Evoluzione development, it also had a stiffer chassis, an upgraded transmission, better brakes, and altered exterior aero equipment. Rated at about 2,350 pounds, it was one of the fastest cars on the planet at the time. Wherever this car goes, we hope the owner takes advantage of its eligibility for numerous racing events.
Several other Ferraris will also roll across the auction stage, including a 1996 F50, a 1966 275 GTB/6C Alloy Berlinetta, a 2011 SP30, a 599 SA Aperta, a 2003 Enzo, and a 2006 Superamerica. Outside the Ferraris, the 1994 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport is catching our eye.
