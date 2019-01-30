Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.
Sondors EV is a $10,000 electric car
Did we mention it only has 3 wheels?
Transcript: A $10,000 electric car. Sondors is a 3-wheeled electric vehicle. Designed for buyers who want "affordable, clean transportation." It has 2 front seats and 1 back seat. It's front-wheel drive with plans for an all-wheel drive version. Uses a lithium ion battery with ranges of 75, 150, and 200 miles. Production model has: A/C, heat, power windows, power door locks, airbags, and much more. Sondors EV is sold online and delivered to customers. The base model with a 75 mile range starts at $10,000. Sondors is currently taking orders. The $100 reservation fee is fully refundable. Sondors anticipates vehicle delivery to begin in April 2019.