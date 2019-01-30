Ford claims this is the largest metal 3D-printed functional auto part in history

Ken Block's smoke-a-licious Gymkhana video series is all about taking things to the next level with locations, driving stunts and vehicles. For Gymkhana 10, Ken Block applied this philosophy to the Hoonitruck, a 1977 Ford F-150 with a tuned-up twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 from the Ford GT. It's more than just a GT engine, though, since that only makes 647 horsepower stock, whereas the Hoonitruck makes more than 900. Among those differences is the intake manifold, which has its own claim to fame: Ford says it's the biggest metal 3D-printed auto part in a functional car in history.
To build it, Ford collaborated with RWTH Aachen's Digital Additive Production Institute in Germany to help with researching and analyzing the ideal shape. Once the design was nailed down, the intake manifold took five days to print, adding layer after layer of aluminum until it was complete. Because the lightweight material used, the intricate webbed design enabled by the printing process, it maintains strength while keeping weight down. The manifold weighs approximately 13 pounds.
The result, well ... we've seen the result, and it's glorious. We can't wait to see what Block and Ford come up with next.
