Trying to stay warm on your commute? | 5 winter driving accessories

1. Sometimes even the walk to the car is too much. This might make it more bearable.
Tough Headwear Balaclava
Buy it here on Amazon - $12.95
2. The brush removes heavy snow and the 4" wide scraper blade can clear thick ice.
Mallory 532 26" Cool Tool Snow Brush
Buy it here on Amazon - $9.09
3. Eliminate the need for a snow scraper by letting the snow fall onto this instead.
OxGord Windshield Snow Cover
Buy it here on Amazon - $29.95
4. Doing some work out in the garage? This will keep you nice and toasty.
Mr. Heater MH18B Portable Heater
Buy it here on Amazon - $119.98
5. On extra chilly days, you could even add the extra comfort of a heated blanket.
Stalwart Electric Car Blanket
Buy it here on Amazon - $27.15
